Mozambique: Second Day in a Week With No Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday recorded no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, over the previous 24 hours.

This was the second time in the space of a week that 24 hours went by without a single Covid-19 death. The first was last Thursday. Prior to that, there had been deaths from Covid-19 every day since 5 January.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 487,021 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,242 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 529 were from Maputo city, 300 from Nampula, 169 from Inhambane, 111 from Maputo province, 93 from Sofala, 23 from Cabo Delgado, ten from Zambezia, four from Tete and three from Gaza. No tests were reported from Niassa or Manica.

1,128 of the tests gave negative results, and 114 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 68,119.

The Sunday positivity rate (the proportion of people tested found to be carrying the virus) was 9.3 per cent - a considerable increase on the 4.7 per cent recorded on Saturday. Earlier positivity rates were 10.7 per cent on Friday, 11.3 per cent on Thursday and 7.3 per cent on Wednesday.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 112 are Mozambicans, one is a foreigner (but the release did not reveal his or her nationality), and the nationality of one has yet to be confirmed. 76 were men or boys, and 38 were women or girls. Seven were children under the age of 15, and two were over 65 years old. In five cases, no age information was available.

56 of the positive cases (49.1 per cent) were from Nampula, 29 from Sofala, 13 from Maputo city, six from Maputo province, six from Zambezia, three from Inhambane and one from Tete. There were no positive cases among those tested in Cabo Delgado or Gaza.

Over the same 24 hour period, the Ministry reported that 14 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (eight in Maputo, four in Zambezia, and two in Nampula), and two new cases were admitted (one in Maputo and one in Manica).

As of Sunday, 67 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards, a decline from the 79 who were hospitalised on Saturday. 41 of these patients (61.3 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also eight patients in Zambezia, six in Nampula, three each in Matola, Inhambane and Sofala, two in Tete and one in Manica. There were no patients in the Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Gaza Covid-19 isolation facilities.

The Ministry also reported that a further 159 people had made a full recovery from Covid-19 (95 in Nampula, 28 in Niassa, 23 in Manica, 12 in Gaza and one in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 57,124, or 83.9 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has fallen to 10,209 (down from 10,254 on Saturday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 7,961 (78 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 966; Sofala, 387; Nampula, 223; Inhambane, 187; Zambezia, 164; Niassa, 157; Cabo Delgado, 79; Tete, 42; Gaza, 38; and Manica, five.