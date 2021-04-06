Angola: Covid-19 - Country Records 52 New Infections and 8 Recovered Patients

4 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola registered, in the last 24 hours, 52 new infections, 8 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The data is published in the clinical bulletin to which ANGOP had access, which indicates the diagnosis of 50 infections in Luanda, 1 in Cabinda and 1 in Cuanza Sul, whose ages varies from 3 to 64 years.

Among the new infections, 36 are male and 16 female.

The deaths involve Angolan citizens residing in the Province of Luanda.

Regarding the recoveries, 5 patients live in Luanda and 3 in Huambo.

The overall picture of the country indicates 22 631 positive cases, with 542 deaths, 20 879 recovered and 1 210 active cases.

Of the active cases, 3 are in critical condition, 10 severe, 42 moderate, 33 mild and 1 122 are asymptomatic.

There are 88 people In inpatients centers and 36 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1 500 positive case contacts under medical surveillance.

In the labs, 3 257 samples were processed.

