Angola: Minister Pays Tribute to Martyrs of Cuito

Cuito — The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media, Manuel Homem, paid tribute to the martyrs of the Cuito City resistance, an act carried out within the framework of the day of peace and national reconciliation, April 4th.

Alongside the governor of Bié Province (central region), Pereira Alfredo, State secretary for Media, Nuno Caldas Albino, and members of the boards of directors of all companies under the umbrella of the ministerial department in question, the government official acknowledged the sacrifice of the more than seven thousand souls buried in the Monument cemetery located in the commune of Cunje, seven kilometers north of Cuito, who perished in defence of the homeland.

In the book of condolences, minister Manuel Homem wrote that the country will never forget the brave heroes, whose struggle contributed to the achievement of peace.

"It is the duty of Angolans to continue to respect and maintain the values of hard-won peace, which allows freedom and development for the people of Angola," he stressed.

Also in the context of the event, the minister attended the thanksgiving service, for the conquest and preservation of peace and national reconciliation, organized by the Congregational Evangelical Church in Angola (IECA).

Angola celebrates 19 years of the achievement of the Peace and National Reconciliation, recalling the peace agreement signed in 2002 between the Government of Angola and the forces of the UNITA party at the time, in the city of Luena, eastern Moxico Province.

