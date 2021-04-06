Angola: Bna Launches Design Contest for Metallic Currency

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) launched, on Sunday, the design contest for a metallic coin commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation, to be celebrated on April 4th of the next year, 2022.

Open to Angolan citizens and foreigners residing in the country, the Central Bank wants with this contest to select the best design proposal for the commemorative metallic coin, from the day the Peace Agreement in Angola was signed.

The launch of the contest was witnessed by the BNA Director for currency circulation, Sebastião Banganga, as well as by staff from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

This initiative joins a set of actions that aim to honour the peacemakers of the country, a peace conquered on April 4, 2002, as well as to value the creative spirit of the citizens, through the competition, challenging them to illustrate the Agreements of Peace in the country.

According to Amélia Borja Neto, director of the Department of Communication and Museum, eight million kwanzas are available for this contest, in addition to the award of honourable mentions to the top winner.

In the framework of social responsibility, the BNA will allocate the value of five million kwanzas for the winner, two million for the second placed and one million kwanzas for the third one.

To participate in the contest "Metallic Commemorative Coin for the 20th Anniversary of Peace in Angola", the BNA defined some criteria, such as being 18 years old or over, to complete by December 31, being an Angolan citizen or resident foreigner, submitting unpublished proposals, plus each competitor must submit only one design.

The Republic of Angola celebrates today its 19th anniversary of effective peace.

