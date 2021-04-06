Angola: Petro Steal Back the Top Position

4 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda on Sunday beat CD Kwanza team by 104-64 in a match of the 7th round of the National Senior Basketball Championship for men and, thus, got back to the first position with 12 points, the same as the second placed 1º de Agosto.

The challenge, which was not played on Saturday due to the heavy rain that befell the Angolan Capital, Petro de Luanda justified their favoritism at Kilamba's pavilion by easily winning the first quarter by 23-15, the second (56-31), the third (83-42) and the last (104-64).

On other games for this same round, also played on Sunday, Interclube defeated ASA by 106 - 63, while Vila Clotilde won Jesus Cristo Basquetebol by 114 - 57.

Standings:

1. Petro de Luanda - 12 points

2. 1º de Agosto - 12 points

3. Interclube - 11 points

4. Petro de Luanda B - 9 points

5. Vila Clotilde - 9 points

6. CD Kwanza - 9 points

7.1º de Agosto Academia - 8 points

8. ASA - 8 points

9. Jesus Cristo Basquetebol - 7 points

