South Sudan: Women Abducted in South Sudan Released, Hundreds Remain Missing

5 April 2021
UN News Service

Fifty-eight women and children of more than 600 who were abducted last year during vicious intercommunal fighting in South Sudan, have been reunited with their families, the UN Spokesperson told reporters on Monday.

Since December, the UN Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, has been working with agencies, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom, to broker peace between the Lou Nuer, Murle and Dinka Bor ethnic groups.

The exchange came about following a community-led peace, negotiated in Jonglei State between the three communities.

More women yet to be released

Women and girls have been frequently abducted in Jonglei, because of their economic importance in demanding a bride price paid in the form of cattle, said UNMISS in a statement on Friday.

"The UN Mission believes that as many as 686 women and children were abducted during the clashes that took place between January and August of last year", Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists at the regular daily briefing.

"Tragically, these abductions often involve sexual violence", he added.

After a recent peace conference in Pieri, where traditional leaders, women and so-called "cattle camp" leaders had discussed compensation for lives lost, and the return of abducted women and children, UNMISS said that UN helicopters had helped transport the freed women and children so they could be reunited with their families.

Those abducted and freed, are receiving support from Save the Children, and local NGOs Grassroots Empowerment and Development Organization (GREDO) and the Community Action Organization (CAO).

Prevent 'cycle of revenge'

Noting that "abductions are a horrific aspect of conflict in this area", UNMISS chief and UN Special Representative for the country, David Shearer, said that the agreement to release the abducted women and children, "is an essential step to build trust and avoid the cycle of revenge".

The UN mission said that this is the first part of a coordinated programme supported by the UN's Reconciliation, Stabilisation and Resilience Trust Fund to tackle the underlying drivers of conflict between communities that have plagued the Jonglei region for years.

"We are supporting efforts for the return of the remaining women and children", concluded Mr. Dujarric.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.