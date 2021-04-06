Niger: Congratulations to Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum

2 April 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States congratulates Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on his inauguration, marking an historic transfer of power from one democratically elected president to the next. This is a significant milestone for Niger's democracy. We congratulate the Nigerien people on this achievement.

We value the strong relationship between the United States and Niger and look forward to working with President Bazoum's administration to expand bilateral relations including in the areas of development, humanitarian assistance, security, and trade.

We remain concerned by the outbreak of violence that occurred in Niamey on March 31. We condemn any attempt to undermine Niger's democratically elected government and call on all Nigeriens to work together for the good of the Nigerien people.

