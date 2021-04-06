Nigeria/Liberia: Qatar 2022 World Cup - 'Cape Verde, Liberia, CAR Can't Stop Super Eagles'

6 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Former Nigerian striker Jonathan Akpoborie believed Super Eagles have the firepower to overcome Cape Verde, Liberia, and Central African Republic (CAR) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With all eyes on the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled to commence by May after Gernot Rohr-led team qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Akpoborie insisted that Nigeria will make a light walk of their opponents with the array of talents at Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr's disposal.

"Qualification for the 2022 World Cup won't be much stress for the Super Eagles considering the array of stars at Rohr's disposal.

"I quite agree with you that there is no minnow any longer in Africa going by what a team like Macedonia did to Germany. However, Nigeria will definitely want to make an early mark by picking quick points to feel comfortable in the group.

"I really don't see these teams stopping the Super Eagles regardless of who they parade because our players are more experienced and hungry for success."

