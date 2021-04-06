Nigeria: Govt to Install 36 Million Electricity Meters

6 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Solomon NDA-Isaiah

The federal government has said over 36 million electricity meters are to be installed across the country before the end of quarter 2, 2021.

These efforts according to government, will restore confidence and trust in the power sector as consumers of electricity would no longer be extorted through an estimated billing system that does not match consumption.

Speaking at the inspection of the meter testing facility of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) in Enugu, the Minister of State Power, Gody Jeddy Agba, expressed satisfaction at the level of work and installation of state-of-the- art equipment that will process durability and certified fit for use all electricity meters imported into the country.

Agba said the power sector reforms of the present administration have to deal with new methods of boosting generation, transmission and distribution.

He said adequate power supply in the country will translate to statistical economic growth and development of the gross domestic product GDP, which is all time high within the last one month.

Agba said NEMSA plant and testing facility in Enugu is one of the strategy implementation plans of the federal government to discard mediocrity and lack of competence in handling government business, especially at a time the country has to play a vital and pivotal role in the African economy.

"The benefits that accrue from the planned inauguration of the meter testing plant and facility stem from the fact that substandard meters that are inflammable will be eliminated from circulation, economic dumping of inferior goods by other countries as practiced in the past will no longer be tolerated by the authorities concerned, and above all, the estimated billing system will come with a penalty to whoever served the bill to consumers," he said.

At the event in Enugu, the minister said, he came to see the level of preparedness of NEMSA to commence operations urgently, in compliance with the federal government directives that 36 million electricity consumers in Nigeria must be metered before the end of quarter two in 2021, being the strategic plan for the sector.

He stressed that government's commitment and concern for the power sector is unwavering, amidst financial constraints, but determined to ensure that the power sector is revamped and resuscitated to give a corresponding growth to the manufacturing and industrial sub-sectors of the economy, comparing the global growth of some sectors in countries with adequate power supply.

The chief electrical officer of the federation and managing director, NEMSA, Peter Ewosa, declared that all electricity meters imported into the country must be tested at the point of entry to certify their technical fitness before installation.

He said the meter testing station was established as a quality control mechanism for the power sector thrive, in line with the mandate of the agency which states clearly that no meter can be deployed or installed and put into use until it has been tested and seen to have met the requirements and technical capability set by the Nigerian government.

According to him, "Every country has its technical requirements and standard specifications for any equipment that is publicly or privately put into use, therefore, any meter that does not pass through the agency cannot be installed either at homes, offices and factories."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.