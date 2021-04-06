Algeria: Covid-19 - President Tebboune Stresses Need to Increase National Stock of Vaccines

4 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune stressed during the Council of Ministers meeting held Sunday, the need to increase the national stock of Covid-19 vaccines.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers reported "a presentation by the Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform on the overall monitoring of vaccination operations and the implementation of the strategy for the acquisition of vaccines," said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

The Health Minister reaffirmed in the presentation that the financial envelopes are available in execution of the State's commitment.

In this regard, the President of the Republic has emphasized the need "to increase the national stock of Covid-19 vaccines, the completion of contractual and operational measures required to implement the production project in Algeria of the Russian vaccine "Sputnik V" as soon as possible, and the diversification of contacts with Algeria's partners in this field.

The Head of State further highlighted the need to "maintain a high level of vigilance" through total respect of the multiple preventive measures aimed at countering the spread of this pandemic.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

