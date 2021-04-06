Africa: AFCON 2021 - Competition Dates Confirmed

CAF's Executive Committee meeting that took place on Wednesday, March 30, 2021 the competition from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022. This was one of the major decisions arrived at during the CAF Executive Committee that took place on Wednesday, March 30, 2021 by video conference. The committee meeting was chaired by CAF President Patrice Motsepe which also included Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba. According to the decisions taken, the draw for the group stages of the tournament will take place on June 25, 2021.

The tournament was due to take place in January and February 2021 but the CAF announced last June that the event would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new date for the AFCON signifies a shift from the last competition that was held in Egypt in June and July, also going back to its original months. After the last round of qualifiers that took place last month, a total of 23 teams have booked their tickets to the AFCON. The last place at the 24-nation tournament will be known in June when Sierra Leone will clash with Benin. The match did not take place in March following Benin's refusal to play when five of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Sierra Leone needs a win to qualify for the competition while Benin must avoid defeat to secure the second spot from Group L.

Cameroon was seeded in Group F during the qualifiers and succeeded in winning the group with a total of 11 points. The Indomitable Lions won three matches, draw two and lost one, with that one defeat coming away to Cape Verde. There have been 334 goals scored in 150 matches, for an average of 2.23 goals per match. Algeria, Comoros, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe are the countries that have booked their spot at the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon. Comoros and the Gambia will be making their first participation at the AFCON finals while Algeria is the defending champions after winning the 2019 edition in Egypt.