Africa: AFCON 2021 - Competition Dates Confirmed

5 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

CAF's Executive Committee meeting that took place on Wednesday, March 30, 2021 the competition from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022. This was one of the major decisions arrived at during the CAF Executive Committee that took place on Wednesday, March 30, 2021 by video conference. The committee meeting was chaired by CAF President Patrice Motsepe which also included Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba. According to the decisions taken, the draw for the group stages of the tournament will take place on June 25, 2021.

The tournament was due to take place in January and February 2021 but the CAF announced last June that the event would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new date for the AFCON signifies a shift from the last competition that was held in Egypt in June and July, also going back to its original months. After the last round of qualifiers that took place last month, a total of 23 teams have booked their tickets to the AFCON. The last place at the 24-nation tournament will be known in June when Sierra Leone will clash with Benin. The match did not take place in March following Benin's refusal to play when five of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Sierra Leone needs a win to qualify for the competition while Benin must avoid defeat to secure the second spot from Group L.

Cameroon was seeded in Group F during the qualifiers and succeeded in winning the group with a total of 11 points. The Indomitable Lions won three matches, draw two and lost one, with that one defeat coming away to Cape Verde. There have been 334 goals scored in 150 matches, for an average of 2.23 goals per match. Algeria, Comoros, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe are the countries that have booked their spot at the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon. Comoros and the Gambia will be making their first participation at the AFCON finals while Algeria is the defending champions after winning the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.