Cameroon: Security Cooperation - Cameroon, Nigeria Exchange Views

5 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Minister Joseph Beti Assomo received the Nigerian Defence Chief of Staff, General Lucky E.O. Irabor on April 1, 2021.

Within the framework of curbing border insecurity, Cameroon and Nigeria have exchanged military intelligence on better providing safety to persons and property along the concerned territories. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo on April 1, 2021 received the Nigerian Defence Chief of Staff, General Lucky E.O. Irabor on a visit in Cameroon. He exchanged security ideas with Minister Joseph Beti Assomo on how Boko Haram insurgences affecting the two countries can be tackled.

In his statement to the press at the end of the audience, he noted that Cameroon and Nigeria have been good friends for ages and collaborate at every level to address security challenges. "You know that there are security challenges that affect us on a shared basis. That is the Northern part of Cameroon and the Northern part of Nigeria as well as a few problems that are in the some parts of Cameroon. Recently, I was appointed to head the armed forces of Nigeria. And so, it is our responsibility to address those security challenges. I felt that it is necessary for me to consult with my counterpart and in the process, also pay a visit to the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence," he stated as being the objective of his visit to Cameroon. Going by him, it was also an opportunity to strengthen existing cooperation ties.

General Lucky E.O Irabor stated that he was absolutely satisfied with his visit. "We have strong ties and I have had very enriching interactions throughout my visit in Yaounde," he noted.

The Nigerian senior military official was also received by the Cameroonian Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Rene Claude Meka.

Prior to his visit, a delegation of the Nigerian National Defence College, led by Commodore Ayodeji Olumide Olugbode was received at the Ministry of External Relations on March 9, 2021. The 29th batch of the institution was on a study tour in Cameroon under the theme "an evaluation of digital economy in the development of Cameroon." It was a 33 member team comprising officers of the Nigerian army, navy, police, air force, custom officers, members of the Economic and Finance Crime Commission, and support staff of the visiting college.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.