Cameroon: Growing Security, Economic Ties

5 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are currently witnessing an acceleration and diversification.

Parliament in the ongoing March 2021 ordinary session has passed the bill to ratify Ordinance No. 2021/1 of January 2021 to extend the effects of the Cameroon-European Union Partnership Agreement to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. To maintain stable relations with UK, the ordinance extends for six months as from January 1, 2021, the effects of the Stepping Stone Economic Partnership Agreement between the European Community and its member States, on the one hand and the Central African Party on the other hand which entered into force on 4 August 2016. This has come after Cameroon and United Kingdom signed an Economic Partnership Agreement in London on March 9, 2021 whose terms indicate that trade deals will continue on bilateral basis between the two countries even with Britain's exit from the European Union.

After discussions in Yaounde, the Minister for the Armed Forces at the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, James Heappey on April 1, 2021 visited the Far North Region to boost the morale of Cameroon defence and security forces in fighting against the Boko Haram terrorist group. He said Britain was out to share experiences in the domain of fighting terrorism through training and logistics support. The Minister for Africa at the UK Foreign Office, James Duddridge earlier on March 25, 2021 during his visit to Cameroon strengthened cooperation ties between his country and Cameroon in the areas of trade.

Relations between Cameroon and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland also extend to the areas of education where Britain has been awarding scholarships as such the Chevening, supporting in building Cameroon's democratic institutions and environmental protection, especially the protection of endangered species and forest landscapes. UK has also helped Cameroon in the fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.