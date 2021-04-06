Cameroon: Growing Security, Economic Ties

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are currently witnessing an acceleration and diversification.

Parliament in the ongoing March 2021 ordinary session has passed the bill to ratify Ordinance No. 2021/1 of January 2021 to extend the effects of the Cameroon-European Union Partnership Agreement to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. To maintain stable relations with UK, the ordinance extends for six months as from January 1, 2021, the effects of the Stepping Stone Economic Partnership Agreement between the European Community and its member States, on the one hand and the Central African Party on the other hand which entered into force on 4 August 2016. This has come after Cameroon and United Kingdom signed an Economic Partnership Agreement in London on March 9, 2021 whose terms indicate that trade deals will continue on bilateral basis between the two countries even with Britain's exit from the European Union.

After discussions in Yaounde, the Minister for the Armed Forces at the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, James Heappey on April 1, 2021 visited the Far North Region to boost the morale of Cameroon defence and security forces in fighting against the Boko Haram terrorist group. He said Britain was out to share experiences in the domain of fighting terrorism through training and logistics support. The Minister for Africa at the UK Foreign Office, James Duddridge earlier on March 25, 2021 during his visit to Cameroon strengthened cooperation ties between his country and Cameroon in the areas of trade.

Relations between Cameroon and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland also extend to the areas of education where Britain has been awarding scholarships as such the Chevening, supporting in building Cameroon's democratic institutions and environmental protection, especially the protection of endangered species and forest landscapes. UK has also helped Cameroon in the fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic at the bilateral and multilateral levels.