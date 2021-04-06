Cameroon: Star Building - Outgoing UK High Commissioner Lauds Cooperation

High Commissioner Rowan James Laxton had a goodbye audience with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on April 1, 2021.

The outgoing High Commissioner of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton says the relationship between his country and Cameroon is good at the level of government, and disclosed that at the level of civil society, the United Kingdom has taken up some business links and people-to-people links.

He was speaking at the Star Building in Yaounde on April 1, 2021 after farewell discussions with Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute. "I remain very optimistic and hopeful for the future of this wonderful country that has huge potentials. I am very much hopeful and confident that my government will continue to enhance our support," High Commissioner Rowan James Laxton declared. He further said that there is much more to do on both sides and expressed the hope that his successor and his team will do even more and work hard to take forward the joint agenda of Cameroon and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

As for memories of Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton said he was a little bit sad to leave. "My family and I enjoyed very much living here and getting to know Cameroon." The High Commissioner believes that for the last nearly four years, they achieved a lot with the government and other stakeholders in Cameroon.