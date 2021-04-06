Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Malian Foreign Minister

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received, on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Zeyni Moulaye, said a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

The principal private secretary at the Presidency of the Republic, Noureddine Bardad-Daidj, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabri Boukadoum as well as Minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning Kamel Beldjoud took part in this meeting, added the same source.