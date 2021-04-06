Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (3), Ali-Ghidir (1), and Goluj (1), Gash Barka region. The sixth patient is from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3064 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3340.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

5 April 2021