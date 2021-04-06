Cameroon: 'Rkongni' - True Love, Where Are You?

5 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Hip-hop artiste, Mukolah's latest single is a plea for return to the Biblical principle of loving your neighbour as yourself.

It is now evident to everyone. That people have over the years become more egoistic. With personal interest tending to supersede all other considerations. Not surprisingly, endless infighting, negative competition, envy, jealousy, hate, greed... , have steadfastly become the "standard" for today's human relationships. Abandoning the Biblical teaching of loving/or caring for others as you would like them to do to you to some distant memories.

It is because of this "for-me-alone" mentality that Hip-hop singer, Mangeh Justice Phil, otherwise known as Mukolah, composed his latest single. Entitled "Rkongni" or love in Limbum language, the song was released on January 25, 2021. But will be officially presented to the public on April 10, 2021.

"Rkongni emphasizes genuine love in relationships. The song is meant to promote love for one another, reduce conflict, discrimination and sin in the world," Mukolah notes. He cites the raging war in English-speaking Cameroon, blaming it on the absence of genuine love amongst Cameroonians. "The Bible says we should love our neighbours as ourselves. If you truly love someone, you will not hurt them. If you do, you will also feel the pain," Mukolah underscores.

His fervent wish is that "Rkongni" will enable the world to rediscover the beauty in unconditional love and being one another's keeper. He promises to provide English subtitles in "Rkongni's" video. The track was done entirely in Limbum. Mukolah began music in 2009 and has so far released one album ("Ah Meh Mukolah") and five master singles.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.