Cameroon: 'Rkongni' - True Love, Where Are You?

Hip-hop artiste, Mukolah's latest single is a plea for return to the Biblical principle of loving your neighbour as yourself.

It is now evident to everyone. That people have over the years become more egoistic. With personal interest tending to supersede all other considerations. Not surprisingly, endless infighting, negative competition, envy, jealousy, hate, greed... , have steadfastly become the "standard" for today's human relationships. Abandoning the Biblical teaching of loving/or caring for others as you would like them to do to you to some distant memories.

It is because of this "for-me-alone" mentality that Hip-hop singer, Mangeh Justice Phil, otherwise known as Mukolah, composed his latest single. Entitled "Rkongni" or love in Limbum language, the song was released on January 25, 2021. But will be officially presented to the public on April 10, 2021.

"Rkongni emphasizes genuine love in relationships. The song is meant to promote love for one another, reduce conflict, discrimination and sin in the world," Mukolah notes. He cites the raging war in English-speaking Cameroon, blaming it on the absence of genuine love amongst Cameroonians. "The Bible says we should love our neighbours as ourselves. If you truly love someone, you will not hurt them. If you do, you will also feel the pain," Mukolah underscores.

His fervent wish is that "Rkongni" will enable the world to rediscover the beauty in unconditional love and being one another's keeper. He promises to provide English subtitles in "Rkongni's" video. The track was done entirely in Limbum. Mukolah began music in 2009 and has so far released one album ("Ah Meh Mukolah") and five master singles.