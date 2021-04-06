Cameroon: Olympics Intercontinental Play-Offs - Lionesses Leave for Turkey Tomorrow

The two-legged fixture with Chile break will take place on Saturday, April 10 and the second game will take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will leave the country tomorrow April 6, 2021 for Antalya, Turkey, where they will play the double encounter against La Roja Feminina of Chile for the Olympics Intercontinental Play-offs. After several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic the competition will finally take place on April 10-13, 2021 in the Turkish town of Antalya. Both sides will be seeking for qualification for the Olympic Games after they missed out direct qualification in the continental tournaments.

Ahead of the encounters the head coach of the national women's team, Alain Djeumfa Defrasne has published the list of 25 players who will represent the country in the competition. A total of 15 home-based players will be making the trip to Turkey. They will be joined by 10 professional players. Among the professional players are Atletico Madrid's Ajara Nchout and CSKA Moscow's Gabrielle Onguene who were part of the Indomitable Lionesses' campaign in the country's maiden outing at London 2012. Nchout and Onguene, who are in good form for their respective clubs, are expected to ensure the team's return after they failed to qualify for the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. There is also Tenerife's Feudjio Raissa who is making a return since October 2019. Also, Juan Grande's Mambo Lame and Soyaux's Henriette Akaba are equally part of the list for the double encounter.

Prior to their departure the Indomitable Lionesses had five training sessions in the country. The fifth gathering took place from March 17 to April 5, 2021. The team trained twice daily in the morning from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and in the evenings from 5:00 p.m. at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One. During their training sessions the Lionesses played friendly matches with some men's teams in the country. The Lioness had their last training session yesterday April 5, 2021. The players and officials had the COVID-19 tests on Saturday April 3, 2021. According to Alain Djeumfa the objective is to grab the Olympic ticket. The two-legged fixture with Chile for the April international break will take place on Saturday, April 10 and the second game will take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.