Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Spends N1.5bn Annually On External Examinations in Public Schools - Commissioner

6 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebiet, says the state government spends N1.5 billion yearly on external examinations in public secondary schools in the state.

Etiebiet made the disclosure during an interactive session with newsmen in Eket Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

"The state government spends N1.5 billion on a yearly basis on external examinations for students in public secondary schools in the state.

"I really thank Gov. Udom Emmanuel for supporting education sector and for being an education-loving governor," she said.

The commissioner, however, said that the governor had set a standard to the effect that, at least, 80 per cent of the students must have As in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in the state.

Etiebiet said that the governor had declared a state of emergency in education sector, adding that efforts were being made to provide safe and conducive environment for the education of Akwa Ibom children.

"We are not just declaring state of emergency in education sector but also following through with tangible, visible and sustainable actions to massively revamp the sector.

"Today, education is free and compulsory in the state because it is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world," the commissioner said.

She called on individuals and stakeholders to join hands with government in its quest to provide quality education in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.