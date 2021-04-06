Tunisia: 10 Tunisian Athletes Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

5 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian wrestlers Haythem Dakhlaoui (65kg) and Mohamed Saadaoui (97kg) booked their tickets for the Tokyo Olympic Games due this summer, at the end of their participation at the African & Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament, organised in Hammamet,

In addition to this duo, Tunisia will be represented in the Olympics by 8 other wrestlers, namely Marwa Amri (62 kg), Siwar Bousetta (57 kg), Sarra Hamdi (50 kg), Zeineb Sghaier (76 kg) in the women's wrestling category, and by Amjed Maafi (77 kg), Haykel Achouri (97), Slimane Nasr (67 kg) and Amine Guennichi (130 kg) in the Greco-Roman wrestling category.

