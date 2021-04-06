Mozambique Axe Coach Goncalves After Nations Cup Failure

1 April 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Mozambique coach Luis Goncalves became the second victim of African Cup of Nations failure when he was sacked on Thursday, the country's football federation said.

The Portuguese coach, who had been in the post since August 2019, was dismissed after the country's failure to qualify for next year's finals.

Mozambique were in second place in their group going into their final two Group F matches but ended last after losing their last two games to Rwanda and the Cape Verde Islands.

On Wednesday, South Africa fired their coach Molefi Ntseki after also missing out on the finals.

Both countries have limited time to find successors before the group phase of qualifiers for the next World Cup stars in June.

