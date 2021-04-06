Southern Africa: SADC Condemns Mozambique Insurgency

5 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has labelled heinous acts of cowardice the continued terrorist attacks in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

In a statement, Dr Masisi, who is SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security chairperson, says the indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population had resulted in the loss of dozens of lives, hundreds others injured and many more displaced, particularly women and children.

"This has heightened insecurity in the area, leading to a serious humanitarian crisis, especially the need for the provision of basic services, such as food, water and shelter to the affected population. SADC condemns in the strongest possible terms this heinous act of cowardice. It is our fervent hope that the perpetrators will be quickly arrested and brought to justice," he said.

President Masisi expressed SADC's heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Mozambique, particularly the bereaved families on the untimely demise of their loved ones and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

"These attacks are an affront to peace and security, not only in Mozambique, but also in the region and the international community as a whole," he says.

Further, President Masisi expresses SADC's full solidarity with the government and people of Mozambique as well as the armed forces working towards restoring peace and security in the affected areas.

"We also wish to reaffirm our continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in Mozambique," says Dr Masisi.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

