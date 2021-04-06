Algeria: Legislative Elections Will Be 'Honest', Quota Voting System Is 'Over'

Algiers — The legislative elections, planned to be held on June 12 must be "honest" and "transparent", said Sunday evening President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, assuring that the era of vote quotas "is over".

"Whatever the turnout rate in the elections is, we demand that they be honest, transparent and bring out the one who deserves the confidence of the people," President Tebboune said during his periodic meeting with national media officials.

Responding to a question on the fears of certain parties concerning these elections , the President of the Republic reassured that "all candidates will be treated equally and the era of note quotas is over".

Regarding preparations for the elections, including the withdrawal of candidacy forms, the President said he was optimistic about the figures recorded so far which, according to him, "exceed our expectations".