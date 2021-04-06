Liberia: President Weah Describes New NSA Headquarters 'Milestone Achievement'

The President of the Republic, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has described the newly constructed headquarters of the National Security Agency (NSA) as "a milestone achievement and an outcome of excellent bilateral cooperation".

President Weah made the remarks when he toured the facilities in White Plains on Monday, April 5, 2021. The NSA headquarters was built with funding from United States Government in support of the Liberian security sector.

He thanked the US government for its support, stating that Liberia looks forward to more US support for the improvement of other sectors in the future.

The President indicated that the construction of the NSA Headquarters is consistent with his government's plan to construct facilities for government institutions in order to ease the pressure of paying huge rental fees to landlords.

President Weah thanked the NSA administration headed by James H. Pearson for their efforts and cooperation in constructing such a state-of-the-art office complex and admonished them to ensure the building is properly maintained so that it serves as impetus for others who may want to assist government undertake similar projects.

The three-storey headquarters complex was negotiated and built during the administration of President Weah in a year time. The new complex was inaugurated on April 2, 2021.