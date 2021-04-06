Zimbabwe O50's Take the Honours

ZIMBABWE took the honours in their first-ever over 50 tour of Namibia when they won all four their matches in their Easter Festival in Windhoek over the past few days.

They won the T20 series 2-0 after winning by five wickets last Thursday and by seven wickets yesterday, while they also won the 45-over series 2-0 after winning by five wickets last Friday, and by four wickets on Sunday.

In their first T20 match, Namibia scored 93 for three wickets off their 20 overs, with Zimbabwe reaching the target off the last ball of the match, for the loss of five wickets.

In Namibia's innings, captain Dee Thakur scored 33 off 44 balls and Rudi Birkenstock 31 off 50 balls, while Gavin Murgatroyd added 11 not out.

In reply, Zimbabwe lost regular wickets but opener Wayne Parham steered them to an exciting victory, remaining not out on 43 off 50 balls which included four fours. The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Craig Evans with 10 and Kenyon Ziehl with 11 not out.

Dee Thakur with two wickets for nine runs and Louis Nortje with 2/13 were Namibia's best bowlers.

On Friday, Zimbabwe comfortably won their first 45-over match by five wickets with 38 balls remaining.

Namibia were restricted to 140/9 off their 45 overs, with Murgatroyd scoring 32 off 48 balls (3x4), while Birkenstock and Andy Fallis each scored 19 and Trevor Britten 15 not out.

For Zimbabwe, Ziehl took two wickets for 13 runs, Timothy Bartlett (2/26) and Garry Spence (2/23).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mark Burmeister gave Zimbabwe a quick start, and although they lost three wickets in quick succession, Evans joined Burmeister to put Zimbabwe in charge with a 67-run partnership.

Burmeister was eventually out for 69 off 79 balls (5x4), while Evans added 42 off 64 balls, as they reached 141/5 off 38,4 overs.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe beat Namibia by four wickets with 28 balls to spare in their second 45-over match.

Namibia scored 148/8 wickets with Britten scoring 48 off 66 balls (5x4), while Murgatroyd added 28 and Melt van Schoor 20.

For Zimbabwe, John Rennie took 2/24 and Kenyon Ziehl 2/21.

Zimbabwe comfortably reached the target, with Craig Evans scoring 28 and Darrell Goodwin 24, while Sean Edwards, John Rennie and Mark Saunders each scored 19.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe wrapped up the series with a comfortable seven-wicket win in their second T20 match.

Namibia were restricted to 103 for six wickets off their 20 overs, while Zimbabwe reached 104/3 with 14 balls to spare.

In Namibia's innings, Van Schoor scored 47 not out off 52 balls, which included one four, while Piers Le Strange added 30 off 25 balls (1x6, 2x4).

John Rennie, with two wickets for 10 runs and Peter Sandys-Thomas with two for 12 were Zimbabwe's best bowlers.

Parham steered Zimbabwe towards victory, scoring 43 off 53 balls (2x4), while Rennie added 26 off 16 balls (2x6) as Zimbabwe reached 104/3 off 18,4 overs to make a clean sweep of the series.