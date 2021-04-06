Namibia: Club Rugby Gears Up for New Season

WITH club rugby set to start this coming weekend, most of the teams have held friendly matches in preparation for the new season.

The defending champions, United, already had a friendly two weeks ago when they beat the newcomers to the Premier League Grootfontein 20-5, while Western Suburbs comfortably beat Rehoboth 40-12 at Suburbs Park on 27 March.

Last Wednesday, Unam got off to a winning start with a 10-0 victory against Wanderers at the Wanderers field, while their second teams drew 10-all.

Although not much can be read into the friendly results, with the Wanderers matches also only 20 minutes a side, Unam did show that they will be a threat this season.

Against Wanderers they dominated the first half, and launched numerous attacks with their slick backline where fullback Chad Plato and wings Oderich Mouton and Shareave Titus caught the eye.

Wanderers managed to keep them at bay until Unam fly half Delron Brandt broke through the defence to send flanker Gilad Plaatjies over for a try.

There was not much constructive play in the second half with both teams launching a lot of cross kicks, but Unam flanker Berry Gande finally scored a second try after several driving mauls by their pack of forwards.

With several Welwitschia players in their squad like Gande, Des Sethie and Max Katjijeko amongst the forwards, and Plato, Lorenzo Louis and Bradley Klazen amongst the backs, Unam should be amongst the favourites to win the title this year, with former national coach Johan Diergaardt expected to once again take over their coaching duties.

Wanderers, meanwhile, have a new coach in former national flanker Rohan Kitshoff, who has taken over from Vince Dreyer, who has stepped down from the post.

They once again have a strong pack with players like the Ludick brothers, Ruan and Adriaan; Stef Botha, Stefan Hattingh and Adriaan Esterhuizen in their midst, as well as some exciting backs like Jamie Joseph, Bredell Wessels, MP Pretorius, and fly half Renier Benade who has joined them from Unam.

The new league, meanwhile, gets underway this coming Saturday, with Wanderers hosting Western Suburbs, United hosting Reho Falcon, and Kudus hosting Rehoboth in Walvis Bay, while Unam and Grootfontein, have byes.

The league will be played over only one round, due to Covid-19 restrictions, and will be concluded with semifinals and a final, on 17 July.

Depending on the Covid-19 situation at that time, a separate second league competition will then commence later in July.