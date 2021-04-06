Tunisia: Coronavirus - Patient Dies, 108 More Infections in Mahdia

5 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A sexagenarian woman died of the coronavirus in Mahdia and 108 more people tested positive for the virus, out of 218 tests.

The fatality numbers, therefore, rise to 250 and the total number of infections reaches 9,107, said the Local Health Directorate.

The number of infections exceeds 100 cases per day for the first time since the end of January.

On the other hand, 23 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in Mahdia to 8,286, the same source said.

Some 523 citizens received COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, taking the number of people vaccinated in the region to 3,476.

