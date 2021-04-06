Tunisia: Sports - Workshop in Tunis to Present Recommendations of Study On "Ultras"

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Observatory of Youth presented at a workshop Monday the recommendations of a study conducted for a year on the culture of "Ultra" groups in Tunisia.

This study, the result of a partnership with the British Council and the European Union would be, "a starting point for understanding this culture widespread among many young Tunisians, said Sihem Ayadi, acting Minister of Youth, Sport and Vocational Integration whose department has overseen the study.

The latter conducted over a year by young researcher Fakhreddine Louati among groups of Tunisian Ultras has resulted in a series of recommendations that encompasses all aspects and facets in relation to these young people and their relationship with society and the authorities, she pointed out.

Recommendations include the gradual reopening of stadiums to fans and particularly those under 18 to allow them to soak up the culture Ultras and follow their passion in the proper framework to give free rein to their creativity.

The study also recommends the creation of a coordinating entity responsible for establishing a channel of communication between the Ultras and the authorities in order to reduce contact between youth and law enforcers.

It also urges an integration strategy including the creation of a specialised brigade trained in the codes and symbols of Ultras and that will ensure the prevention of conflicts.

Other recommendations include the creation of a system of stadium "stewards" who would manage the Ultras' stands and leave the rest of the stadium to the police.

The creation of Ultras' areas in stadiums that would be entirely reserved for them on the basis of an agreement between the clubs and the groups, was also recommended to prevent possible infiltrations.

Another recommendation of the study is the establishment of a community dialogue around the integration of the Ultras and their role in the local development of the sport. This dialogue should be led by the clubs.