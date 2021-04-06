Tunisia: Italian Waste - Tunisia to Seek International Justice - Minister

5 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has assembled a legal case on imported Italian household waste and plans to take it to international justice, Minister of Local Affairs and Environment Kamel Edoukh said Monday.

Speaking at a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (French: ARP), he added Tunisia is working with Italy to reship 280 waste containers.

Edoukh indicated that the Italian courts already ruled in this case, ordering the Italian exporting company to recover its waste.

He said the company is trying to gain time insofar as it has asked to test the waste, affirming that Tunisia's rights are preserved in this case which remains subject to criminal proceedings.

Negotiations are underway to activate the bail to return the waste to Italy.

The Italian household waste, which export is prohibited by Tunisian law and international conventions, has been in the port of Sousse since summer 2020.

Legal proceedings were initiated against 26 people in Tunisia, including former Minister of the Environment Mustapha Aroui and customs officials. Eight other people were arrested. The manager of the Tunisian importing company is still at large.

