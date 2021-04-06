Tunisia: Inflation Rate Slows Down to 4.8 Percent in March 2021 - INS

Tunis/Tunisia — The inflation rate slowed down to 4.8% in March 2021, after stabilising at 4.9% for four consecutive months, the National Statistics Institute (INS) said on Monday.

This slight decrease in inflation, despite the monthly increase in prices, is due to the deceleration in the pace of price increases between March and February this year compared to last year.

Indeed, a slowdown was observed in the rate of increase of food prices (4.1% against 4.8% in February) and prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.1%, against 10.5% in February).

The INS recalled that the general price level rebounded in March 2020, coinciding with the beginning of the general lockdown period.

In March 2021, food prices rose by 4.1% year-on-year. This increase is explained by the rise in prices of edible oils by 11.7%, vegetables by 8.8%, the "milk, cheese and eggs" group by 5.5% and fish by 4%.

Over one year, the prices of manufactured goods rose by 4.8% due to the 9.1% increase in the prices of building materials and the 6.4% increase in the prices of household products.

As for services, prices rose by 5.1% year-on-year due to the increase in prices of restaurant and café services by 10.2%, health services by 8.2% and rents by 4.6%.

The core inflation rate (excluding food and energy) remained unchanged at 5.6%.

The prices of free (non-administered ) products increased by 4.8% against 4.5% for framed prices.

Free food products increased by 4.1%, compared with 4.2% for food products with regulated prices.

// In March 2021, consumer prices increased by 0.7% over one month

According to the INS, consumer prices increased by 0.7% in March 2021, after remaining stable last month. This increase is mainly explained by the rise in food prices by 1.2%, prices of transport products and services by 0.9% and the rise in prices of health products and services by 0.8%.

Over one month, food prices rose by 1.2%. This was due to the rise in prices of poultry by 4.5%, fresh vegetables by 2.6%, fresh fish by 2.3%, fresh fruit by 2%, and eggs and edible oils by 1.5%.

Transport prices rose by 0.9% due to a 1.7% increase in vehicle expenses as a result of the 2% upward revision of fuel prices. Besides, air passenger fares increased by 4%.

For health products and services, prices in the health group rose by 0.8% due to a 1% increase in pharmaceutical prices and private ambulatory services by 0.7%.