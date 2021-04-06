Tunisia: Covid-19 - Ben Arous Sees 86 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — 86 more cases of coronavirus were recorded in the governorate of Ben Arous Monday, following the release of 201 tests, taking the count to 11,552 since the outbreak of the pandemic, Local Health Director Moncef Houani told TAP.

The official added that 22 people have recovered from the infection, bringing overall recovery cases in the region to 9691.

A new COVID-19 vaccination center opened Monday in El Mhamdia, to encourage citizens gets vaccinated.

That center will be in charge of administering vaccine to residents of El Mhamdia, Fouchana, Mornag and El Mourouj, who represent 54% of the overall number of citizens registered in the vaccination platform.

6,000 people in the governorate of Ben Arous have received vaccines until April 4, 2021.