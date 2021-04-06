Tunisia: Towards Identification of Timetable Fixing Chronology of Closing Borj Chakir Dump

Tunis/Tunisia — A timetable fixing the chronology of the closure of the Borj Chakir landfill in Sidi Hassine (West of Tunis) will be identified by the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment, announced Environment Minister Kamel Edoukh.

The ministry will also undertake an audit of all suspicious files (corruption) concerning the awarding of contracts relating to this landfill, the minister added.

He said in his response to a question by MP Yamina Zoghlami (Ennahdha) during a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (French: ARP) held on Monday, that his department is working on a study on the recovery of waste in Greater Tunis.

This study will be submitted, as soon as possible, to the ARP and the governors of Tunis, Ben Arous, Ariana and Manouba, he explained.

He added that the study in question will also be presented to 38 mayors, while its implementation will begin, initially, in the municipality of La Marsa in case of its approval.

For the minister, controlled dumps are not the appropriate solution as they will be met with social rejection, hence the orientation of the ministry towards a complete study to definitively resolve the issue of waste and its repercussions on the environment.

Established on an area of 120 hectares, the Borj Chakir landfill is the largest landfill in Greater Tunis with the daily reception of 3,500 tonnes of waste from 38 municipalities.