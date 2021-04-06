Tunisia: Towards Identification of Timetable Fixing Chronology of Closing Borj Chakir Dump

5 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A timetable fixing the chronology of the closure of the Borj Chakir landfill in Sidi Hassine (West of Tunis) will be identified by the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment, announced Environment Minister Kamel Edoukh.

The ministry will also undertake an audit of all suspicious files (corruption) concerning the awarding of contracts relating to this landfill, the minister added.

He said in his response to a question by MP Yamina Zoghlami (Ennahdha) during a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (French: ARP) held on Monday, that his department is working on a study on the recovery of waste in Greater Tunis.

This study will be submitted, as soon as possible, to the ARP and the governors of Tunis, Ben Arous, Ariana and Manouba, he explained.

He added that the study in question will also be presented to 38 mayors, while its implementation will begin, initially, in the municipality of La Marsa in case of its approval.

For the minister, controlled dumps are not the appropriate solution as they will be met with social rejection, hence the orientation of the ministry towards a complete study to definitively resolve the issue of waste and its repercussions on the environment.

Established on an area of 120 hectares, the Borj Chakir landfill is the largest landfill in Greater Tunis with the daily reception of 3,500 tonnes of waste from 38 municipalities.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.