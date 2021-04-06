Botswana: Taylor New BFA CEO

5 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — For the first time since its inception, Botswana Football Association (BFA) has appointed a woman to the position of chief executive officer (CEO).

Goabaone Taylor, who is appointed on a three-year contract, is replacing Mfolo Mfolo who parted ways with the association last year.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in marketing from the University Of Botswana (UB), including professional courses in the areas of Digital Marketing with the University of Cape Town (UCT), Senior Development Programme with USB-Ed and Enterprise Risk Management with Botswana Accountancy College.

Some football pundits are of the view that Taylor, with her vast experience, might be what the doctor ordered for the association.

Following the historic appointment, social media was awash with messages from well-wishers among them coming from women in football.

Kesego Okie, who was one of BFA national executive committee candidate, said Taylor's profile was quite rich.

"I wish her the best in this crucial role at such a pivotal time in local football and globally," said Okie.

"Though a football rookie too, I know for sure that your new role comes with a lot of pressure and that all eyes are already on you, as many friends of football in Botswana, players, administrators and the nation at large are yearning to see the restoration of the game and resuscitation of the pride and patriotism we have seen before through our national teams, premier league teams and others.

Hold your head up show them how visionary women do it," she further quipped.

Kgalagadi North MP, Talita Monnakgotla also applauded the new CEO promising her support.

Botswana National Sport Commission vice chairperson, Tebogo Lebotse Sebego said 'we are proud as women leaders. We pledge our support. Go on and lead with heart and integrity'.

Meanwhile, a press release from BFA says with more than 18 years of corporate and commercial professional experience backed by a distinguished track record of identifying the uniqueness of brands, accentuating their appeal, taking them to market, and maximising their value, Taylor brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to lead the BFA into the future.

It says building on what the BFA has already accomplished, under her leadership, the association hopes to hone its strategic direction, grow, and develop, as well as strengthen its partnerships and build new relationships.

Previously as the country manager of Econet Media, Taylor led the commercialisation of the Pay-Tv and Free-to-Air content platforms, implementing go-to-market strategy, driving brand awareness, partner and customer acquisition as well as enhancing customer experience.

According to the release, prior to Econet Media, Taylor worked in the Wholesale Business arm of Botswana Telecommunication Corporation, spearheading business development efforts.

"She was managing complex international relationships with strategic business partners within the framework of an international body charged with maintaining practices and standards; a similar arrangement to that which exists in football, with both FIFA and UEFA," says the release

Her previous roles have also required reaching down into grassroots organisations to encourage the development of local capability.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

