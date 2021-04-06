South Africa: The Strange and Wonderful Ways People Think About Money

5 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sasha Planting

Investment manager Morgan Housel explores the strange and different ways people think about money and in doing so helps people make better sense of one of life's most important topics - money. He does this through storytelling in his book The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness. Doing well with money isn't necessarily about what you know, he says, it's about how you behave.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I recently had insight into how I treat money when I was kicking myself for not investing (disposable cash that I don't have) in bitcoin. A good friend of mine recently quadrupled a sizable sum of money by investing in bitcoin and ethereum and at the time (early February) advised that I invest too. I didn't. But I stopped being so hard on myself when I realised that if I had the chance again I probably still wouldn't - I'm too risk-averse. My strategy is slow and steady wins the race. Boring, I know.

Investors like Housel have been applying human behaviour to investing for decades and the practice has a certain following. At a recent behavioural summit hosted by Nedbank, a presentation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

