Zimbabwe: Pakistan Brace for Zim Without Shadab

Senior Sports Reporter

PAKISTAN will be without their all-rounder, Shadab Khan, when they travel to Zimbabwe this month for Test and T20 International cricket series.

The 22-year-old suffered a left toe injury during the second One-Day International against South Africa, in Johannesburg, at the weekend.

A statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board said he will be out of action for up to four weeks.

"Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation, on the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours, after suffering a left toe injury, while batting, during the second One-Day International that has sidelined him for up to four weeks.

"X-rays conducted following the match revealed an "intra articular communicated fracture" though there is neither any displacement nor angulation.

"The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab," said the PCB statement.

Khan has been prone to injuries of late.

He missed Zimbabwe's tour of Pakistan late last year because of groin problem.

Pakistan are in South Africa to play three ODIs and four T20Is.

They are expected in Zimbabwe for three T20Is and two Tests, on April 17.

They have already started preparing for the Tests. Pakistan cricket selectors, as part of their strategy to keep all the leading performers involved in the system, have invited six additional players, who will participate in the training camp for the Test players, which commences at the Gaddafi Stadium this Saturday.

These six players are Irfan Ullah Shah, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sameen Gul, Taj Wali and Waqas Maqsood.

"In the training camp held prior to the side's departure for Johannesburg, the selectors had invited seven additional players so that the coaches would work on their development," said PCB in a statement.

"Separately, a high-performance training camp for 25 players not involved in the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, was held at the National High Performance Centre but it had to be closed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

"The Test players' camp will run under a bio-secure environment from 11-20 April before the 11 players will depart for Harare on 21 April to join other members of the side.

"The Test players' camp will run under a bio-secure environment from 11-20 April before the 11 players will depart for Harare on 21 April to join other members of the side.

"Harare-bound Test players to attend camp are Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Saud Shakeel (Sindh, subject to fitness), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Tabish Khan (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab)."

Zimbabwe are expected to name their squad following the conclusion of the premier first class Logan Cup tournament.

The tournament, however, was severely truncated after two months were lost because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Southern Rocks were crowned champions, for the first time, with their players claiming a clean sweep of the awards.

All-rounder Roy Kaia was the biggest winner after scooping two individual awards.

The 29-year-old was named Player of the Tournament, as well as Batsman of the tournament, for his 374 runs.

Another Rocks player, Tendai Chisoro, was named Bowler of the tournament, with 17 wickets. The two will be hoping selectors have been keeping an eye on them ahead of the Pakistan series. The tour will begin with the T20I series, scheduled for April 21, 23 and 25.

The first Test match is pencilled in for April 29 April while the second one is set for May 7-11.

All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed into the stadium. Strict Covid-19 protocols are set to be followed. This will see both Zimbabwe and Pakistan players and support staff undergoing several Covid-19 tests during the tour.