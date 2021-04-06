Zimbabwe: New Single to Comfort Zim

Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Tendai Tsatsa-Mateyu has released a new single titled "Dai Mauya"-- a prayer for God's intervention to deliver the nation from Covid-19 and other difficult situations people mayare going through in life.

The song was officially launched on March 27 on various online music platforms and was produced by Gibson Makumbe at VOT Studios.

In an interview, Mateyu said she was confident that the song will touch people's hearts and draw them closer to God.

"Dai Mauya is a cry to heaven on behalf of the nation and the families that have been affected by the Covid-19 and different life challenges," she said.

The 48 year-old said the song is also meant to console those who lost their loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a prayer to the most high to deliver nations and families from the deadly disease and restore everything that has been stolen by the devil.

"May the Lord comfort the elderly, youth and children that lost their beloved ones due to this virus," she said.

The song whose video is already under production, was sang in both Shona and Ndebele to accommodate fans from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, the gospel diva said she is working on an eight-track album which will be released before mid-year.

She is also working on another single titled "Mukombe Wangu Unopfachuka" and a collaborative track on peace with other female gospel musicians

"I am currently working on my debut album called 'Mabasa' and my fans should look forward to have it sometime in June. All along I have been releasing singles only.

"I'm also part and parcel of a collaboration track with Zimbabwe Female Gospel Artists that speaks about peace in our nation being recorded at VOT Studios," said Mateyu.

Mateyu ventured into the music industry with a single titled "Arise" which later followed up by three singles released in 2018 which hogged her into limelight.

The songs were "Dombo Rake", "Dai Marinzwa and "Hossana" and they all featured on local gospel chart shows.