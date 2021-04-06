Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Skipper Ready for Afcon Qualifiers

Spain — BASED Mighty Warriors skipper, Emmaculate Msipa, says she is ready to return home for the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

CAF are expected to conduct a fresh draw for the women's qualifiers after the qualifiers were cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

Usually, the women's Cup of Nations draw is conducted in April.

Already, Morocco have been confirmed as the hosts for next year's Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The tournament has since been expanded to 12 countries, from the traditional eight teams, as the continental body continue to empower women's football.

Last year, the Mighty Warriors were drawn against Mauritius, in the first round of the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers. They were supposed to face the winner between Zambia and Mozambique, should they progress to the second and last qualifying round, which were scheduled for May last year.

The matches were affected by the pandemic before CAF eventually cancelled the tournament. Msipa secured a one-year contract in February, when she joined Segunda Feminino Division side, CF Joventut Almassora.

She quickly established herself, as a regular, in the team and has since featured in six matches.

"My club will release me for national duty and I am ready. I love to play for my country," said Msipa.

"I got this European contract after I was spotted playing for the Mighty Warriors, so I will always value that.

"I am happy that I am getting game time here and I am in the right frame, once the qualifiers start."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Msipa had a good game on Saturday, for her Spanish side, and was unfortunate that her shot crashed against the goalpost.

The Zimbabwean midfielder came from the bench, in the 69th minute, and came close to snatching her first goal, for the team. Msipa believes she is easing into the Spanish club's type of play.

"I have the feeling that in the coming games I can score because I now understand the type of play.

"I really played well on Saturday even though I did not start, unlike the previous games, I had a chance to score and I was already celebrating when the shot hit the post.

"Even the coach and other players told me that I had a good game.

"I will keep working hard and not put myself under pressure," she said.

So far the former Mufakose Queens midfielder has featured in six games, for her club.