Southern Africa: SADC to Determine Course of Action On Mozambique Security Situation

Harare — SADC will ensure that the integrity and sovereignty of Mozambique is not assaulted by dissident, rebellious and non-state forces that undermine the democratic credentials of peace in the region, says President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

"We will not abandon our own but respond in a helpful manner," he vowed during a media in Harare recently after meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe during his one-day working visit to the country.

Dr Masisi, who is SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security chairperson, said the bloc was deeply concerned about the peace and security situation in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region where many innocent lives had been lost and property destroyed by insurgents.

The organisation, he said, was likely to convene a double troika meeting on the situation.

Dr Masisi said there was also a possibility of holding a physical meeting in Mozambique soon which would determine the holding of a double troika summit.

He revealed that he had already engaged incoming organ chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa about the dire situation in Mozambique.

Earlier, during his visit to Zambia, President Masisi praised the country for yielding in order to end the border dispute with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zambia had lived to the true virtues of SADC to promote peace and stability in the region by yielding to the resolution which had become successful, he said.

On assumption of the organ's chairmanship last year, President Masisi was seized with bringing the matter to finality for the benefit of the region.

For his part, Zambia's President Mr Edgar Lungu applauded Dr Masisi for his stewardship during the border differences dispute and guiding the two to an amicable solution.

He said President Masisi had helped Zambia and DRC to iron out their differences.

President Lungu stated that everything in the area was back to normal with people living peacefully and in harmony.

"I will soon visit DRC to show that despite our differences, we are still friends," he said.

He assured Botswana of Zambia's support for President Masisi as he continued to guide the region towards preventing security challenges.

Furthermore, he said Zambia would constantly enhance cooperation with neighbouring countries to avoid disputes.

The Zambia/DRC border issue, which dated back to the colonial era when Britain and Belgium divided up Zambia for themselves, flared on and off until it was resolved last year.

SADC deployed a technical team to investigate the dispute after the two countries sent special envoys to then organ chair President Mnangagwa seeking resolution of the long-standing border dispute.

The team was deployed at Chibanga, Kibanga, kalumamba, Mososa, Luchinda and Pweto towns along the disputed border.

On another matter, President Lungu updated Dr Masisi on Zambia's forthcoming general elections assuring him they would be peaceful and compliant with SADC principles.

"As chairperson, let me assure you that we will comply with our constitution and the revised SADC principles for elections," said Mr Lungu.

He reiterated Zambia's commitment to upholding democracy and extended an invitation to Botswana as well as SADC to be part of the observer mission to the August poll.

Source : BOPA