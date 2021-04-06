South Africa: SA Records 453 New Covid-19 Cases, With Eight Deaths

South Africa has recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases, says the Department of Health.

A total of 11 091 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 453 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, eight more people died due to COVID-19 related complications on Monday, bringing total fatalities to 52 995.

Of the latest fatalities, Gauteng and Free State recorded four deaths each.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 478 088 people beat Coronavirus, while the country currently has 21 333 active cases.

The information is based on the 9 979 294 tests of which 11 091 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 131 020 967 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 850 521 deaths.

As of 5 April 2021, 604 032 357 vaccine doses have been administered, the WHO added.