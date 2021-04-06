South Africa: SA Records 453 New Covid-19 Cases, With Eight Deaths

6 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases, says the Department of Health.

A total of 11 091 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 453 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, eight more people died due to COVID-19 related complications on Monday, bringing total fatalities to 52 995.

Of the latest fatalities, Gauteng and Free State recorded four deaths each.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 478 088 people beat Coronavirus, while the country currently has 21 333 active cases.

The information is based on the 9 979 294 tests of which 11 091 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 131 020 967 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 850 521 deaths.

As of 5 April 2021, 604 032 357 vaccine doses have been administered, the WHO added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.