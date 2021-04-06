South Africa: SA Repatriates Nationals Trapped in Northern Mozambique

Government has deployed support to the South African High Commission for the repatriation of its citizens trapped in Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, amid concerns over the security situation in that region.

The repatriation efforts, which were communicated in a statement at the weekend, are specifically for South Africans who wish to come back home. The support is provided through the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

"[Government] remains seized with the safety of South Africans in that province.

"Government can confirm that, with the exception of one person who died tragically in violence, more than 50 South Africans who were reported missing through the South African High Commission in Maputo, have been accounted for," government said in the statement.

On 30 March, the South African Air Force repatriated the body of the deceased, together with his family.

Government said the SANDF continues to provide logistical support to the South African High Commission in Maputo with regard to consular services, including repatriation.

"South Africa looks forward to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika meeting that has been called by the President of Botswana, His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi," government said.

President Masisi is expected to convene a meeting, in his capacity as Chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, due to the ongoing insurgency affecting the province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

The meeting will provide an important platform for regional engagement on measures to be taken to resolve in the security challenges confronting the Republic of Mozambique.

"South Africa, as a member of SADC, will participate in the meeting with a view to assist in the development of a solution that will secure peace and continued development in Mozambique," government said.

South Africa has reiterated its full support for all attempts by SADC and AU that seek to silence the guns, and realise peace and stability on the continent, including in Southern Africa.

As a matter of principle, South Africa supports multilateral efforts to respond to the situation in Mozambique. South Africa will be guided by the outcomes of this meeting on how it can assist to stabilise the situation in Mozambique.