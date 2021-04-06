Angola: Preschool Classes Resume Monday

5 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Preschool classes resume Monday, after a year of stoppage, as a result of the registration of the first cases of Covid-19 in the country, in March 2020.

Available data indicate that in the Province of Luanda alone, 350 pre-school establishments reopen their doors to receive children from 0 to 5 years of age.

The return to classes in this education sub-system (day care centers and kindergartens) follows the reevaluation of measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19, taking into account the evolution of the country's epidemiological situation.

In a Presidential Decree made public on March 26, the government announced that the reopening measure covers public and private educational establishments in the National Education System, institutions from foreign states and International schools, which operate in Angola.

The mentioned Decree also authorizes the opening of cafeterias for exclusive use by those in preschool education.

