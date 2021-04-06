Namibia: Man Arrested for Throwing Contraband Into Police Cells

A 26-YEAR-OLD male was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly threw contraband into the corridor of police cells.

The incident took place at the Mariental Police Station's court area.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, this included drugs worth N$700.

The contraband consisted of seven bankies skunk dagga with a weight of 10 g, and five bankies of dagga weighing 20 g.

In a separate incident, children found a man (28) floating in a water pan at the Etayi constituency in the Omusati region.

The deceased was said to be mentally ill and was last seen around the village last Monday.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

A soldier stationed at the Osona military base at Okahandja was arrested after he allegedly caused an accident due to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was driving a pickup and crashed into another pickup with seven occupants, of which three were killed.

Police investigations continue.

A Chinese national (57) was allegedly attacked and robbed by five unknown male suspects when he was opening the gate to his yard at Tutaleni at Walvis Bay.

The suspects got away with N$30 000.

The victim allegedly managed to free himself and got hold of his firearm, after which a shootout ensued between himself and the robbers.

He managed to shoot one robber in the abdomen, and his wife was allegedly also shot in the abdomen by the robbers.

A laptop and two firearms were stolen.