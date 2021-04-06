Gambia: Update - 6833 People Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Gambia's health authorities have said that six thousand, eight hundred and thirty-three (6833) people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 28th March 2021.

The Gambia has on Thursday 1st April 2021 registered twelve new cases of the deadly virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand, four hundred and fifty-nine.

66% of these tested for reasons of travelling and 33% being ill seeking health care due to suspicion of COVID-19. The median age of the new cases is 45.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered and the total number of deaths since March 2020 is now one hundred and sixty-five.

This is the 289th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The Gambia currently has fifty-three people in hotel quarantine and two hundred and twenty-four active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of three hundred and sixty-one new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and the Medical Research Council.

Of these, Director Njai said twelve new samples tested positive, representing 3.3 % positivity test rate.

"Eight high-risk contacts of recently confirmed cases were identified. No COVID-19 patient was newly discharged from treatment centres, while 10 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation," he said.

Njai said two COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.