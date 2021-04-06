Gambia: Police Arrests 117 People for Allegedly Armed in Public, Other Crimes

5 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

The Gambia Police Force on Saturday announced the arrest of 117 people who were allegedly involved in various crimes in the country.

These mass arrests came immediately after a unit was recently instituted by the Police named as "Operation zero Crime" to tackle crimes in the country.

In a media statement, Police said a total number of 117 people including 3 females were arrested at various criminal hideouts within the Greater Banjul and West Coast Regions.

Among the number of people arrested, according to the statement, 15 were arrested at Banjul Region, 75 arrested at Kanifing Region and 27 arrested at West Coast Region.

Police further said that the suspects were arrested in connection to several offenses, saying this included going armed in public, assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of suspected drugs, possession of suspected stolen properties, idle and disorderly manners, and attempt to commit felony among others.

"They are currently being processed for court actions," Police said.

"The public is assured that, the conduct of the security personnel shall be strictly within the confines of the Law."

To ensure this, according to the Police, the Police High Command has instituted a strong Inspectorate Unit to regularly supervise and monitor the activities of security personnel in a bid to ensure respect for human rights and the rule of Law.

"The usual cooperation and compliance of the public particularly in the sharing of information by community members is highly solicited," said the Police in a statement.

