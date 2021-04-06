Sudan: Minister Tangara Receives Gambian Student Association in Sudan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Tuesday held an audience with the leadership of Gambian Student Association in Khartoum, Sudan.

The student leadership, led by their President, was at the Foreign Ministry to return gratitude to Foreign Minister Tangara for the support The Gambia Government has given to Gambian students studying in Sudan. The intervention of the Government, the students explained greatly alleviated their suffering thus thanked the Minister and the Government for the foresight.

In a brief statement, the Minister advised the students to remain steadfast in studies, unity and maintain a high sense of discipline whilst always remembering that "You reap what you sow."

For his part, Mr. Sankung Singhateh, the President of Gambian Student Association in Sudan, used the opportunity to profoundly thank the Government for the support it has rendered to students in Sudan during the past years. "You (Minister Tangara) visiting us in Khartoum means a lot for all the students and we are grateful," he posited.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.