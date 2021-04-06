Namibia: NHE Bosses Blame CEO for Parastatal's Mess

The management of the Namibia Housing Enterprise has requested the board to take action against chief executive officer Gisbertus Mukulu due to a lack of leadership at the state-owned enterprise.

They said this in a letter to NHE's board of directors.

The letter has also been shared with minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni and the ministry's executive director, Nghidinua Daniel.

Uutoni on Monday said he has not seen the letter.

In the letter, the management said the NHE currently contravenes many laws.

They also said the NHE cannot borrow money from financial institutions, because it is financially not sound.

"The NHE has recently been fined an amount of N$2 million by the Financial Intelligence Centre, while Deloitte has indicated it is not interested in continuing to provide the NHE with audit services," the management wrote in the letter dated 1 April 2021.

The NHE has failed to achieve its mandate in the last four years, the management said.

This has allegedly placed the parastatal in financial distress.

"On this path, the NHE is certain to soon close business and has evidently failed to compete with small private entities in the delivery of housing in Namibia," they said.

Mukulu refused to comment on the allegations contained in the letter.

"I cannot comment on a letter I have not seen. Wait until I have read it so I can respond accordingly," he said.

The enterprise's management claimed accountability is "hanging in the air" and the board must "hold somebody accountable".

"The management of the NHE has been observing a trend whereby the NHE struggles to obtain land from local authorities and town councils for housing development. Preference seems to be given to private entities," the management said.

They felt the NHE does not seem to feature on the national housing agenda.

They said the government keeps embarking on housing projects with the likes of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, private entrepreneurs through public-private partnerships, local authorities and local councils.

They asserted that by doing this, the NHE has been treated insignificantly by the government, and that the enterprise may not be able to pay salaries in future.

"The NHE has not issued financial and annual reports for the past five years, in contravention of the law . . . "

The management says it wants a meeting with the enterprise's board of directors to pronounce itself on the current issues, and to encourage the board to take decisive steps to ensure that the NHE is saved from "imminent embarrassing collapse".

NHE board chairperson Sam Shivute says the board is yet to authenticate the letter dated 1 April, which is April Fool's Day.