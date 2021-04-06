Namibia: Worker Dies At Spar Construction Site

5 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

A MAN died in a freak accident at the Welkom Spar site at Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas region on Saturday.

The 39-year-old man was identified as Abraham Iyambo Nekwaya from Okahandja. His next of kin have been informed of his death.

The deceased was reportedly riding on the back of a trailer that was bringing marble slabs to the site. He allegedly fell from the trailer as it was tipping the marble onto the building premises.

Three slabs of marble fell onto the man resulting in him sustaining serious head injuries. He died on arrival at the Keetmanshoop Hospital.

//Kharas police regional commander David Indongo confirmed the death.

He said the police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. Welkom Spar at Keetmanshoop burnt down more than two years ago.

Reconstruction to the building started at the beginning of this year.

