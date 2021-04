OPUWO rural constituency councilor, Uaurikua Kakuva, died on Sunday at Opuwo District Hospital, after a short illness. He was 63 years.

Kunene Regional Council senior public relations officer, Tuli Pandeni, confirmed Kakuva's death.

She told The Namibian that a postmortem will be being conducted to establish the cause of death.

Kakuva was elected into the regional council as a Popular Democratic Movement representative last year.