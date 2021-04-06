Namibia: Bloody Easter Weekend On Namibian Roads

THE police have arrested a soldier at the Osona military base after his pickup rammed into another pickup with seven occupants, of which three have been killed.

A case of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol has been opened.

"The injured were taken to the Okahandja State Hospital. Police investigations continue," the police say.

In a separate incident the driver (28) of a vehicle hit a cyclist on the Grünau main road at Keetmanshoop.

According to the police's weekly crime report the victim (44) sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Keetmanshoop State Hospital. Police investigations continue.

One pupil reportedly died and two sustained serious injuries on Thursday after a car crash at the Onaanda village.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the unlicensed driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle in a sharp curve.

Shikwambi says some passengers assaulted the driver, after which he ran away.

"He has not been traced yet and his condition is unknown," Shikwambi says.

The deceased's next of kin are yet to be informed.

On Friday at around 16h00, 13 pupils were injured after the tyre of the vehicle they were travelling in burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle was allegedly travelling from Aranos to Corridor 21 at Gobabis.

"The injuries of all occupants range from slight to severe. They were rushed to Gobabis State Hospital," Shikwambi says.