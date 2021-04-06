Malawi: Kazombo to Support Students Who Failed 2020 Msce Exams

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kasungu east, Madalitso Kazombo has urged all students who failed to pass the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams in his constituency to sit for the exams in 2021.

Posting on his official Facebook page, Kazombo who is also the deputy speaker of Parliament, said he is ready to support the students.

He then urged the students to register their names with Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) starting from this Tuesday.

According to him, he is doing this as an ambassador for Plan International on girl child promotion and not as a politician.

"I don't want to hear any girl who failed the 2020 MSCE exams in my area has get married or a boy has committed suicide. Everyone including those who performed poorly should join the 2021 exams," said Kazombo.

He added that he will be teaching them himself and appealed to well wishers to join him.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Monday morning, Kazombo disclosed that number of teachers have vowed to join him while other promised to support the project with teaching materials.

Kazombo has since opened a WhatsApp group where some students are getting their online lesson.